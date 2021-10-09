Blair William & Co. IL Sells 178 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

XT opened at $62.48 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.77.

