IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IDEX were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 728.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after buying an additional 213,946 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after buying an additional 208,643 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4,634.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,153,000 after buying an additional 153,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE IEX opened at $211.82 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.