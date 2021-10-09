Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 14,925 Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Stem stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.