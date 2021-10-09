Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,912 Shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CarLotz were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CarLotz in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CarLotz, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $409.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarLotz Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

