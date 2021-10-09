JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,043,538 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1,136.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.02% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $58,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $51.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

