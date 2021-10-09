JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 855,233 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 855,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $56,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after buying an additional 920,673 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Western Union by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 274,202 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 1,938.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 251,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

