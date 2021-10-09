Blair William & Co. IL Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,251 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Transocean were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,987 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Transocean by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,335,130 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after buying an additional 6,249,748 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,077 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

RIG stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

