Citigroup Raises The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $28.00

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $347,672.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,127 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,956,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 19.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.