Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) EVP Sells $88,199.03 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

