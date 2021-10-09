Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $101.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMA. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of CMA opened at $84.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 229.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

