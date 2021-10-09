Insider Buying: Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) Insider Purchases A$61,619.14 in Stock

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) insider Philip (Felice) Montrone acquired 50,632 shares of Desane Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,619.14 ($44,013.67).

Philip (Felice) Montrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Philip (Felice) Montrone purchased 115,000 shares of Desane Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$139,955.00 ($99,967.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 24th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Desane Group’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Desane Group Company Profile

Desane Group Holdings Limited, engages in the property development and investment activities in New South Wales, Australia. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Property Project Management and Resale, and Property Services segments. The company is involved in the development, management, and resale of commercial, industrial, and residential properties; leasing of properties; and provision of property and related services.

