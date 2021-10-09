Russell Higgins Acquires 21,740 Shares of Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Stock

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) insider Russell Higgins acquired 21,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$50,002.00 ($35,715.71).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Argo Global Listed Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Company Profile

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

