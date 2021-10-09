Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STNG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

NYSE:STNG opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.