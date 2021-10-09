Morgan Stanley Increases Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $22.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.99 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

