Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $192.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PXD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Shares of PXD opened at $193.08 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $194.08. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $839,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $673,782,000 after acquiring an additional 484,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $549,417,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after acquiring an additional 639,060 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

