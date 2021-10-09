CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 3,504 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,537,000 after acquiring an additional 557,675 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,827,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,167,000 after acquiring an additional 260,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,111,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 992,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,449,000 after acquiring an additional 248,032 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMF opened at $56.77 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

