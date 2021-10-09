Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 27.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 231.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 45.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 21.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 233,173 shares of company stock valued at $30,195,756 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $130.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.10.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

