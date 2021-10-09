Elizabeth Gulacsy Sells 3,187 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $61.85.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $571,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,351,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,620,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

