Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 931 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOL opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $978.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.19.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

