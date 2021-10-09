Credit Suisse Group Raises Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target to 220.00

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from 218.00 to 220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Barclays to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.83.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. Barclays has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 268.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth $66,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

