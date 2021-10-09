William T. Baxter Sells 11,486 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO William T. Baxter sold 11,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $245,111.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VZIO opened at $20.81 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.13.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. VIZIO’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VIZIO by 77.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VIZIO by 21.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth approximately $24,140,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter worth approximately $22,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.