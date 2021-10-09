CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 16.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.0% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 551.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 29.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $215.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.50 and a 200 day moving average of $229.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.