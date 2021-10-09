CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $779,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $2,101,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $19.33 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

