HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $1.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of MUX opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $500.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. Analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 794,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,116 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 145.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 68,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 5,478.9% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,080 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

