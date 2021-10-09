Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $52.00 at Truist Securities

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s current price.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

DVN stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Devon Energy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

