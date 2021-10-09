Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $35.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Securities from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 69,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.