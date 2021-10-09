Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
RELX stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77.
About Relx
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.