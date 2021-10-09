Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

RELX stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

