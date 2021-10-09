Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.56

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.56 and last traded at $68.56, with a volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRNS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Get Transcat alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $516.33 million, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,650.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Transcat by 104,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Transcat by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.