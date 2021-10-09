ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Down 2%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s share price dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.44 and last traded at $87.46. Approximately 2,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 295,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.29.

ARCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

Get ArcBest alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ArcBest by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ArcBest by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.