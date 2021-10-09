Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Up 7.6%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) shot up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.45. 5,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 713,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,710,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,820,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,649,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

