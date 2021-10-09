Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Up 9.5%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) shot up 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.11. 4,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 258,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

