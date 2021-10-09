Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 60,613 shares.The stock last traded at $18.16 and had previously closed at $17.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.9258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TDF)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

