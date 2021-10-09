Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 60,613 shares.The stock last traded at $18.16 and had previously closed at $17.68.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.9258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.
Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TDF)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
