Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Update

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 327,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 100,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.82 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.65. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 1,412.82%.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.