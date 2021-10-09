Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTRA. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.53. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

