Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 173.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 602,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 382,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 44,811 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

