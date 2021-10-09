Zacks Investment Research Downgrades G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.19.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

