FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Cut to $12.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

