Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 123 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Synopsys by 4,476.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Synopsys by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after buying an additional 59,431 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Synopsys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Synopsys by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Synopsys stock opened at $291.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.65. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.20 and a 52 week high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

