6,805 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 2,354.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. Analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

