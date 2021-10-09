Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,351 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CODI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 826.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

In other Compass Diversified news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,347.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,842 shares of company stock valued at $493,060. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CODI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.