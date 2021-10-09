Shell Asset Management Co. Has $319,000 Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.07% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $35,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $421,336 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $36.06 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

