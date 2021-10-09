Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Unum Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,877 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after purchasing an additional 666,290 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Unum Group by 642.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,520 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 589,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,998,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,166,000 after acquiring an additional 445,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

