Ergoteles LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,821 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $197.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $199.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.27.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

