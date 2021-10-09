Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 146,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

ALG stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $109,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $224,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,938. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

