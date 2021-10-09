eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised eXp World from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

EXPI stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 98.67 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other eXp World news, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at $812,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,221,980. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 2.2% during the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 34.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of eXp World by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 124.1% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 58,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

