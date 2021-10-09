Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DENN. Stephens cut their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.63.

Denny’s stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Denny’s by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

