Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

CCOI opened at $72.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.83. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 656.79 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 423.68%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $62,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,568. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

