Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Holdings Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $275.50 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $298.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.48 and a 200-day moving average of $211.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.