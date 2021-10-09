APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of APA worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,013,000 after acquiring an additional 187,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,784,000 after buying an additional 48,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in APA by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,532,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after buying an additional 411,662 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at about $26,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of APA stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

