The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 550 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,876,000 after purchasing an additional 111,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 134.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 107,920 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $157.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.67 and a 200 day moving average of $155.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

